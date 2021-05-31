CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $272 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

LOTZ opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

