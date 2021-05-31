Castle Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 128.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $22,903.98 and $22.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.24 or 0.00527746 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004596 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00022668 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.39 or 0.01302485 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,201,088 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.