Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABR opened at $18.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

