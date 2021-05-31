Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

