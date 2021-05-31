Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

A stock opened at $138.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.87. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $139.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

