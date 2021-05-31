Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.79 billion and a PE ratio of -36.20. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.0281326 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.