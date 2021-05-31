Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centamin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.