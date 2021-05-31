Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 231.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.42. 7,664,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,435,223. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.