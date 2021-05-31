Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.37. 49,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

