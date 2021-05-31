Center for Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Bank of The West raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 123,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.94. 1,634,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,001. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

