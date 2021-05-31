Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

CAGDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

