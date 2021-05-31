Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.79% of Ceridian HCM worth $1,086,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after buying an additional 1,411,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after purchasing an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,289,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.32. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -406.64 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

