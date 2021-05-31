Certified Advisory Corp Invests $540,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $49.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

