Certified Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 8,714 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $87.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $88.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.