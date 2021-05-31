Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the April 29th total of 177,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. 779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 630,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.