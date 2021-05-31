Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $9,545,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

