Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ameren were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

