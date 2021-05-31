Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $692,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $462.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.67 and a 200-day moving average of $406.17. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $291.22 and a one year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

