Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ventas were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after acquiring an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,136,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -221.80, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

