Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

