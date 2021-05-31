Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $662,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter. Stellantis had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stellantis will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLA. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.