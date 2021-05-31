Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $339.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $341.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total value of $454,728.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,943 shares of company stock worth $21,068,803 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

