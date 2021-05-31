Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF stock opened at $121.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $122.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

