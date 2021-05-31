Citigroup Upgrades Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNDSY. Banco Sabadell restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco de Sabadell to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Banco de Sabadell to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNDSY opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.