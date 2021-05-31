City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CIO remained flat at $$11.56 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,691. The company has a market cap of $501.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.06.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

