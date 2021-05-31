CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Cap of $5.03 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $2,942.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 81.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000797 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061145 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048451 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,648,396 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.