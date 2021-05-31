Coastline Trust Co Acquires 700 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $58.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

