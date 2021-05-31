Coastline Trust Co Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day moving average is $174.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.