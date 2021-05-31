Coastline Trust Co Has $3.17 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

