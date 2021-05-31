Coastline Trust Co Sells 710 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $205.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $206.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

