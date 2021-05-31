Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,024 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

