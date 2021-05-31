Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 477.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,780 shares of company stock worth $11,119,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Colfax by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 805,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 60,812 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Colfax by 163.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.20. 26,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Colfax has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

