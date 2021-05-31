Collateral Pay (COLL) 1-Day Volume Hits $185,418.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $185,418.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00303912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00193088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00966125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00032946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,696,426 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

