CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 83,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,834. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 94.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $734,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $3,361,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $470,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

