Comparing comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares comScore and Global Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.04 million 0.91 -$47.92 million ($0.67) -5.97 Global Payments $7.42 billion 7.70 $584.52 million $6.01 32.23

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for comScore and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Payments 0 4 20 0 2.83

comScore currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Global Payments has a consensus target price of $219.59, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given comScore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Global Payments.

Volatility and Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -20.18% -29.01% -9.98% Global Payments 8.49% 6.91% 4.29%

Summary

Global Payments beats comScore on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data; and OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting. In addition, its ratings and planning products comprise Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

