Condor Capital Management Makes New $31,000 Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $4,921,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYACU opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

