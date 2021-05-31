Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Red Cedar Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Red Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 6.5% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Copart by 672.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,878,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.01. 993,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,792. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

