Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.17.

COST traded down $9.23 on Monday, hitting $378.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,682,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

