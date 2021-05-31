Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

FISV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.20. 2,778,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.76. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

