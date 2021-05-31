Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

