Critical Comparison: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 26.51% 0.51% 0.47% Douglas Emmett 4.24% 0.87% 0.38%

Risk and Volatility

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Douglas Emmett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $66.28 million 50.48 $451.29 million $0.15 182.93 Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 6.83 $50.42 million $1.82 19.08

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Emmett. Douglas Emmett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Equity Commonwealth and Douglas Emmett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Douglas Emmett 0 8 1 0 2.11

Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.87%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Equity Commonwealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

