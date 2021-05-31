Critical Survey: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) vs. Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SiriusPoint and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 33.31% 27.19% 8.79% Palomar 6.26% 4.16% 2.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SiriusPoint and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 3 0 2.75

Palomar has a consensus price target of $104.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.74%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Volatility & Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.91 $143.52 million N/A N/A Palomar $168.46 million 11.09 $6.26 million $0.35 208.57

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Palomar on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

