Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,649,551 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 326.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $193,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,117,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.97. 106,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.