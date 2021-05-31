CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. CVS Health reported earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.44. 6,810,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,713. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

