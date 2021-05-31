CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $14,888.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00061576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00306663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00194515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00978711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00033522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

