Davis R M Inc. Acquires 21,268 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $806,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI remained flat at $$97.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,663. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.