Davis R M Inc. Purchases 20,111 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.42. 7,664,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,223. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73.

