DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. DCC has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

