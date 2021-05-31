Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.92 ($25.79).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.08 ($20.10) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.60. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

