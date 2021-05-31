Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.92 ($25.79).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.08 ($20.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.60. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

